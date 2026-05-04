Where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea will play against Nottingham Forest a Matchday 35 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

The pressure is on in this pivotal Premier League clash, with Chelsea chasing a return to European contention and Nottingham Forest battling to avoid relegation. A win would move Chelsea to 51 points.

That means, Blues would be just one behind AFC Bournemouth in the race for a UEFA Europa League spot. Forest, on the other hand, sit only three points above West Ham and the drop zone, adding urgency for both sides in a must-win matchup.

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When will the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest match be played?

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest this Monday, May 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 35. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Universo.