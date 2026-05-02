Arsenal move ahead of Manchester City in Premier League title race with 3-0 win vs Fulham

The Premier League title race is reaching a fever pitch, and Arsenal just took a massive step forward in their battle with Manchester City. The Gunners delivered a statement win at the Emirates Stadium, crushing Fulham 3-0.

A dominant first-half performance saw Mikel Arteta’s side cruise to a 3-0 lead behind a brace from Viktor Gyokeres and a strike from Bukayo Saka. With the victory, Arsenal moves to 76 points, establishing a six-point cushion over Manchester City at the top of the table.

Crucially, Pep Guardiola’s men still hold two games in hand, meaning the title is still technically in their control. However, this clinical performance by the Gunners ramps up the pressure on City ahead of their Monday clash with Everton, where anything less than three points could prove disastrous in their pursuit of the leaders.

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What’s next for Arsenal?

While Arsenal currently sit atop the table, they cannot afford a slip-up. Beyond domestic duties, Mikel Arteta’s men are balancing a deep European run. They are set to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Bukayo Saka celebrates a goal vs Fulham. (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s remaining schedule:

Atletico Madrid (Champions League) – May 5

West Ham (Away) – May 10

Burnley (Home) – TBD

Crystal Palace (Away) – May 24

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Manchester City’s road ahead

Manchester City find theirself in a familiar position, chasing from behind with matches to spare. While they are no longer in the Champions League, their schedule is packed with high-stakes fixtures, including a massive FA Cup Final against Chelsea.

City’s remaining schedule: