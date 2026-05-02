Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal and Fulham face each other a Matchday 35 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Fulham online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

One of the Premier League’s standout games this weekend sees Arsenal and Fulham meet with plenty at stake on both sides. The Gunners are still chasing the title and can’t afford a misstep with Manchester City right behind them, making this a crucial three points.

Fulham, meanwhile, are pushing for a historic European competition spot and need more positive results to stay in the race, setting up a matchup with serious implications at both ends of the table.

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When will the Arsenal vs Fulham match be played?

Arsenal will take on Fulham this Saturday, May 2, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 35. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Samuel Chukwueze of Fulham – Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Fulham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Fulham the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, NBC, Telemundo, Universo and Hulu + Live TV.