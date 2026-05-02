What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Fulham today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 35?

The title race in the 2025/26 Premier League is heating up, and no one wants to drop points along the way. Arsenal host Fulham at home and are aiming to secure all three points at the Emirates Stadium to remain top of the table with only a few matches left in the season.

Mikel Arteta’s team heads into this match with 73 points, three more than its closest challenger, Manchester City. However, it’s worth noting that the Citizens still have a game in hand against Crystal Palace; if they win it, they would draw level with the Gunners, and that’s where goal difference could come into play.

Only four matches remain in the league. The other big goal? The UEFA Champions League, where Arsenal already secured a valuable draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals.

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What happens if Arsenal beat Fulham today?

If Arsenal beat Fulham today, they will reach 76 points and remain at the top of the 2026 Premier League. On Monday, Manchester City visit Everton and will play under pressure knowing their main rival has already won their match.

Declan Rice of Arsenal.

What happens if Arsenal and Fulham tie today?

If Arsenal and Fulham draw, the situation could start to become complicated for the Gunners. They would move to 74 points, and if Manchester City win both of their matches, they would overtake them in the standings, paving their way toward the title.

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What happens if Arsenal lose to Fulham today?

If Arsenal lose today against Fulham, it would be the most delicate scenario. They would remain on 73 points, giving Manchester City the chance not only to catch them, but—if they take points from their game in hand from matchday 31—to move into sole possession of first place in the standings.

What’s left for Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race?