Where to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Fulham and Chelsea will face each other in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

One of Matchday 21’s standout fixtures features a West London derby as Chelsea square off with Fulham in a matchup carrying major European implications. The Blues are coming off a dramatic draw with Manchester City, rescued by a stoppage-time equalizer.

Thanks to that result, they remain in the contention for Champions League qualification spots. Fulham, meanwhile, sit just three points behind their rivals in the race for Europe, with a win offering both local bragging rights and a chance to draw level with Chelsea in the standings.

When will the Fulham vs Chelsea match be played?

Fulham take on Chelsea this Wednesday, January 7, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 21. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Harrison Reed of Fulham – Clive Rose/Getty Images

Fulham vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Fulham and Chelsea in the USA on Peacock Premium.