Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United receive Fulham in a Matchday 24 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Manchester United will square off with Fulham in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Fulham online in the US on Peacock]

A key matchup in the Champions League spots race is coming into focus, with Manchester United surging after a statement 3–2 win over league leaders Arsenal. That victory pushed the Red Devils into fourth place after Matchday 23.

However, the battle for Europe competitions spots in this Premier League is far from settled. Fulham, sitting on 34 points, can move right back into contention with a win, making this a high-stakes clash for both sides.

When will the Manchester United vs Fulham match be played?

Manchester United take on Fulham this Sunday, February 1, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 24. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Raul Jimenez of Fulham – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Fulham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM
CT: 8:00 AM
MT: 7:00 AM
PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Fulham in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.

Leonardo Herrera
