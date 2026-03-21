Raul Jimenez extends Premier League record for most penalties without a miss in Fulham victory

Raul Jimenez is officially the best penalty taker in Premier League history. In Fulham’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, the Mexican star extended his record by scoring from the spot for the 14th consecutive time.

On an emotional day for Jimenez following the passing of his father, Raul Jimenez Vega, on March 12, the striker sealed Fulham‘s victory with a perfect penalty kick. After the goal, Jimenez was seen in tears, pointing to the sky in a moving tribute to his father.

Jimenez is a true specialist from the spot. With this goal, he has converted 14 out of 14 penalties in the Premier League, extending a record that is beginning to look unreachable.

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Raul Jimenez is 14 for 14: Who previously held the record?

With Jimenez maintaining a perfect conversion rate through 14 attempts, fans are wondering if the streak will ever end. As of now, he holds the record for the most penalties taken in the competition without a single miss.

Prior to Jimenez setting this mark, Yaya Toure held the record with 11 consecutive successful penalties. Dimitar Berbatov also appears high on the list, having converted 9 out of 9 during his time in England.

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Jimenez aims to be Mexico’s main striker

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Following this victory, Raul Jimenez will return home to play for Mexico during the upcoming international break. El Tricolor is set to face Portugal on March 28, 2026, for the grand reopening of the Estadio Azteca, which has officially been renamed Estadio Banorte as part of its World Cup renovations.

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With AC Milan’s Santiago Gimenez recently returning to the pitch after a long ankle injury, Raul Jimenez will look to capitalize on this opportunity. By maintaining his current form, he aims to make a statement and position himself as the preferred option for coach Javier Aguirre heading into the 2026 World Cup.