WNBA News: The Sun finds replacement for Stephanie White after her move to Clark's Fever

The Connecticut Sun has found its replacement for Stephanie White, who resigned one month ago to join Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever. The franchise announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4, that Rachid Meziane will succeed her.

The 44-year-old coach brings nearly two decades of experience, most recently with the French team Villeneuve-d’Ascq. He also coached the Belgian women’s national team to a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

This announcement comes just one day after Connecticut promoted Morgan Tuck to general manager, replacing Darius Taylor, who will now serve as the team’s chief basketball strategist and director of scouting.

In a statement, Tuck praised Meziane for his “extensive experience, passion, and proven track record of success, all of which will play a key role in elevating both our players and the team as a whole.”

Rachid Meziane in action during the FIBA 2025 European Women s Basketball Championship

In the previous season, Meziane led Villeneuve d’Ascq to the Ligue Féminine de Basketball title. During the six-game playoff series, his team dominated, winning by an average margin of 17.7 points. Additionally, Villeneuve d’Ascq secured a runner-up finish in the Euroleague, finishing the regular season with an impressive 19-3 record.

Connecticut faces key free-agent losses

Connecticut finished the 2024 season with a 28-12 record but was eliminated in the WNBA semifinals by the Minnesota Lynx. Looking ahead to 2025, the team faces the possibility of losing several key players, as Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Brionna Jones are all set to hit free agency this offseason.

Despite this, Connecticut is still aiming high this season. They will face the Fever—and their former coach—in a highly anticipated game at TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, during the first round of the 2024 season.

