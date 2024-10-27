Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Chelsea take on Newcastle United in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Chelsea will face off against Newcastle United in a Matchday 9 encounter of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with the game available on multiple major broadcast and streaming platforms. Be sure to check out the full list of viewing options to stay tuned for this matchup.

[Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Chelsea experienced a mixed week, achieving a solid victory against Panathinaikos in Matchday 2 of the Conference League but facing disappointment in Matchday 8 with a loss to rival Liverpool. This defeat has left the Blues struggling to climb the standings, putting them further from the top positions they aspire to reach.

Now, as they prepare to face Newcastle, who sit mid-table with 12 points, Chelsea aim to bounce back and secure a crucial win to reignite their season and keep their hopes of European qualification alive. The stage is set for an exciting matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match be played?

Chelsea face Newcastle United this Sunday, October 27, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 9. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento – IMAGO / Every Second Media

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Newcastle United streaming live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.