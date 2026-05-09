Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool take on Chelsea in a Matchday 36 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

Liverpool will play against Chelsea a Matchday 36 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]

One of the Premier League’s marquee showdowns this weekend features two Big Six rivals. Liverpool enter the matchup eager to respond after a painful derby defeat to Manchester United, with the Reds aiming to all but lock up a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to spiral through a brutal losing streak, leaving little margin for error as the Blues try to keep their fading hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League alive during the closing stretch of the campaign.

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When will the Liverpool vs Chelsea match be played?

Liverpool face Chelsea this Saturday, May 9, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 36. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea the USA on Peacock. Other options: NBCSN.