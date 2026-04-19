What happened to Mamardashvili and why was he replaced by Woodman instead of Alisson vs Everton? Slot provides update

59 minutes into the Merseyside derby on Matchday 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League, Giorgi Mamardashvili had to be subbed off for Freddie Woodman as Alisson remained sidelined for the Everton vs. Liverpool game due to a hamstring injury.

Mamardashvili left the field in a stretcher after colliding with Robertson during Beto’s goal, which tied the game for the Toffees. Until then, the Reds were leading 1-0 thanks to Mohamed Salah’s first-half goal.

The game changed in the blink of an eye for Arne Slot, who had no option but to hand Woodman his Premier League debut as Mamardashvili appeared to suffer a serious injury.

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However, the game had a positive ending for Liverpool, who won 2-1 thanks to a late Virgil van Dijk header. On top of that, Arne Slot later revealed Mamardashvili’s injury won’t be long term.

Arne Slot provides update on Mamardashvili

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Slot revealed that, while Mamardashvili had a “big wound,” the goalkeeper shouldn’t be out for a long time.

Arne Slot provided an update on the issue that forced Giorgi Mamardashvili to be substituted in the Merseyside derby: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2026

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“He has gone off to hospital. It looked to me, and that’s also what they told me, that he had a big wound – an open wound. That’s of course not going to be a long-term injury. Let’s see if he is available for next week,” Slot said, as quoted by Liverpool’s official website.

More about Liverpool GK Freddie Woodman

At 29, Woodman could find himself as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper to finish the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. Of course, it will depend on the extent of Mamardashvili’s injury.

It would be a surprising turn of events for Woodman, who spent much of the season as the third-string goalie at Anfield after years bouncing around different clubs in the UK.

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Having made his first steps at the Crystal Palace academy, Woodman went on to make his first pro appearances for Newcastle. Even though he was under contract with the Magpies from 2014 to 2022, he spent most of those years away from Newcastle on loan.

That included stops with Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Swansea City, and Bournemouth. From 2022 to 2025, Woodman made 127 appearances for Preston North End. At the end of his contract, he made his way to Liverpool.

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Alisson’s injury

Alisson has been out for Liverpool since March 18, when he played the full 90 minutes of the 4-0 win over Galatasaray in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has dealt with hamstring issues throughout the campaign, and a new setback before the March international break saw him return to the sidelines.

What’s next for Liverpool?

Even though Liverpool are out of the Premier League and Champions League title race, they still have something to play for as they’re looking to book a place in next season’s UCL.

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If Mamardashvili and Alisson remain out, Woodman would get to start in high-profile showdowns, including the derby against Manchester United, as well as crucial games against Chelsea and Aston Villa in the battle for a Champions League spot.

Here’s a look at Liverpool’s remaining fixtures in the 2025-26 Premier League season: