All-time Premier League champions by year: Who are the winningest teams in England?

From Manchester United’s dynasty under Sir Alex Ferguson to Manchester City’s modern dominance with Pep Guardiola, the Premier League’s list of champions tells the story of England’s biggest soccer powers across three decades.

The Premier League has crowned only a handful of champions since its launch in 1992, but the battle for dominance has created some of the most iconic eras in soccer history. Manchester United remain the competition’s most successful club.

From Arsenal’s unforgettable “Invincibles” season in 2003-04 to Leicester City’s stunning underdog triumph in 2015-16, every Premier League-winning campaign has helped shape the identity of English soccer.

The list of champions also tells the story of how power has shifted across generations. The Red Devils dominated the Sir Alex Ferguson era and Liverpool recently tied United’s all-time English top-flight record.

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Which team has won the most Premier League titles?

Manchester United have won the most Premier League titles with 13 championships. Since the Premier League was created in 1992, they have been the competition’s most successful club by a significant margin.

Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League trophy in 2013 (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, they dominated English soccer throughout the 1990s and 2000s, winning 13 league titles between the 1992-93 and 2012-13 seasons. Their dominance included multiple dynasties.

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They won three consecutive titles twice — first from 1998-99 through 2000-01, and again from 2006-07 through 2008-09. Ferguson built several elite squads during that period, led by stars such as Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

Manchester City are now the closest challengers in the Premier League era. Pep Guardiola’s side have won eight Premier League titles, including a historic run of four straight championships from 2020-21 through 2023-24.

If all English top-flight titles are included, including the old First Division before 1992, Manchester United and Liverpool are tied with 20 league championships each. Here are the clubs with the most Premier League titles:

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Manchester United — 13

Manchester City — 8

Chelsea — 5

Arsenal — 3

Liverpool — 2

Blackburn Rovers — 1

Leicester City — 1

Which team won the most recent Premier League title?

Liverpool captured the 2024-25 Premier League championship under manager Arne Slot, ending Manchester City’s streak of four consecutive league titles. The Reds finished first with 86 points, ahead of Arsenal in second place.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

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That title was especially significant because it marked Liverpool’s second Premier League-era championship and tied Manchester United’s all-time English top-flight record of 20 league titles overall.

Arne Slot also made immediate history in his first season in charge after replacing Jurgen Klopp. Their success came through a balanced squad featuring stars such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, combined with one of the league’s strongest defensive records.

Before their triumph, Manchester City had dominated the modern Premier League era under Guardiola. City became the first English club ever to win four straight Premier League titles from 2020-21 through 2023-24.

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All Premier League champions by year

Only seven different clubs have won the Premier League since the competition began in 1992. Here is the complete list of Premier League champions by season: