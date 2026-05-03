Where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United square off against Liverpool a Matchday 35 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

One of English soccer’s most storied rivalries returns to center stage this weekend as Manchester United and Liverpool clash in the latest installment of the Northwest Derby. With both clubs sitting atop the list of England’s most decorated teams, the stakes are once again massive.

United enter riding the momentum of back-to-back victories as they push toward locking in a Champions League berth, while Liverpool remain firmly in the hunt for a top-five finish of their own, setting up a showdown with major implications on the European race.

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When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?

Manchester United receive Liverpool this Sunday, May 3, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 35. Kickoff is set for 10:30 AM (ET).

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool – Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Peacock Premium, NBCSN and Telemundo.