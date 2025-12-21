Where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Aston Villa will square off with Manchester United in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

A high-stakes clash looms as Aston Villa continue their push toward the top of the table. The Villans bring a six-match winning streak into the matchup, sitting third and just three points off the lead, fully aware of what a victory would mean.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to rebound after a missed opportunity in a 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, knowing a much-needed win would keep their Champions League hopes firmly alive.

When will the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match be played?

Aston Villa play against Manchester United this Sunday, December 21, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 17. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Ian Maatsen of Aston Villa – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: NBC, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.