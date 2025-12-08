Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Wolverhampton will square off against Manchester United in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Manchester United and Wolverhampton collide in a matchup defined by two drastically different storylines, with the Red Devils pushing to keep their European hopes alive while Wolves scramble to escape one of the bleakest starts in club history.

United enter the game searching for consistency and knowing that three points are essential to stay in the race for international cups, but Wolverhampton arrive in desperate need of a spark after collecting just two points through 14 matches as they continue hunting for their first league win and a lifeline out of the relegation zone.

When will the Wolverhampton vs Manchester United match be played?

Wolverhampton will face Manchester United this Monday, December 8, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 15. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton – David Rogers/Getty Images

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Wolverhampton and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: USA Network and Sling Blue.