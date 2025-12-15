Where to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth face each other in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Manchester United enter this Premier League showdown with a clear mission as the Red Devils push to lock down a European qualification berth that has been a season-long target. A win would pull United level on points with Chelsea, the club currently holding the final Champions League spot, though goal difference still favors the Blues.

The stakes are high, but the challenge is real against Bournemouth, a side that has shown uneven form throughout the campaign yet remains capable of punishing opponents with its pace and attacking firepower.

When will the Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth match be played?

Manchester United play against AFC Bournemouth this Monday, December 15, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 16. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Justin Kluivert of Bournemouth – Warren Little/Getty Images

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: USA Network, Universo, Sling Blue.