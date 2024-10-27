Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

West Ham face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

West Ham and Manchester United are set to square off in a thrilling Matchday 9 encounter of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action, with the game available on multiple major broadcast and streaming platforms. Be sure to check out the full list of viewing options to stay tuned for this matchup.

[Watch West Ham vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock]

Manchester United showed signs of recovery with a 2-1 win over Brentford last matchday, but their struggles continued in Europa League play, where they settled for a third consecutive draw, this time against Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils remain inconsistent, and they’ll aim to find steadier form as they face a struggling West Ham side that currently sits near the bottom with only 8 points. With both teams eager for a win—United to regain confidence and West Ham to distance themselves from the relegation zone—this matchup promises high stakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the West Ham vs Manchester United match be played?

West Ham will clash with Manchester United this Sunday, October 27, in a highly anticipated Premier League Matchday 9 showdown. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United – IMAGO / Every Second Media

Advertisement

West Ham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash as West Ham takes on Manchester United, streaming live in the USA on Peacock.