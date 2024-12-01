Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United will face off against Everton in a highly anticipated Matchday 13 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

Manchester United are set to face two struggling rivals, with both teams failing to find consistent form early in the season. The Red Devils have experienced their fair share of ups and downs, and currently sit with 16 points—6 points behind the international qualification spots. A win would cut that gap to just 3 points, making victory a crucial for their objective.

Their opponent will be Everton, who, as usual, are battling to avoid relegation. Sitting just 2 points above the drop zone, the Toffees are desperate to secure at least a point to distance themselves from the bottom three and keep their survival hopes alive.

When will the Manchester United vs Everton match be played?

Manchester United take on Everton this Sunday, December 1, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 13. Kickoff is set for 8:30 AM (ET).

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin – IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United vs Everton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton in the USA on Peacock Premium.