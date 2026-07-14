England brush off Declan Rice, Nico O’Reilly concerns just in time for semifinal vs Argentina

England have a lot on their plate heading into the 2026 World Cup semifinal against Argentina. While goalkeeper Jordan Pickford warned England not to focus solely on Lionel Messi, Thomas Tuchel has been paying close attention to the midfield and left-back positions, as Declan Rice and Nico O’Reilly have been dealing with injuries. However, the worst may already be over.

Tuchel isn’t the only one facing a big decision in midfield, though. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is also reportedly planning a change, with Rodrigo De Paul’s role in jeopardy. As for Tuchel, the Three Lions’ manager may have avoided disaster, as Rice and O’Reilly were able to practice with the team, putting any health concerns to rest.

“Declan Rice has trained fully and is available from the start after his sickness bug, Nico O’Reilly’s hamstring problem has eased,” Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports reported on his X account.

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With Rice and O’Reilly available, Tuchel could play them in their usual positions as England prepare for a marquee matchup against Argentina. Rice will likely start as the No. 5, holding down the fort in midfield while helping create chances, whereas O’Reilly would play at left back. In the City in a Forest, the sold-out crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will bear witness to an instant classic that could go down in FIFA World Cup history.

Nico O’Reilly of England.

England’s (almost) perfect attendance

Aside from Jarell Quansah, who is serving a two-game suspension after his red card against Mexico in the Round of 16, and Jordan Henderson, who suffered an injury during the post-game celebrations of that same outing, Tuchel has a full squad to work with.

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The Three Lions could therefore field their best possible lineup to face Argentina in the semifinal. Needless to say, La Albiceleste will have to sleep with one eye open, as England appear to be firing on all cylinders at the perfect moment.

England vie semifinal redemption

England have lost more World Cup semifinals than they’ve won, but a win over Argentina would level the record. With Rice and O’Reilly reportedly cleared to play—and thus expected to start—the Three Lions may have their best chance to reach the final for the first time since 1966.

Six decades ago, that was the last—and only—time England won the FIFA World Cup. Perhaps all the heartbreak will now be worth it. England have accumulated karma, and it may have led to the perfect stage for the Three Lions to finally bring it home.