Why isn’t Declan Rice playing today for England vs Spain in 2026-27 Nations League?

England will make their debut against Spain in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League at Wembley, but will do so without several key players. Declan Rice, the Arsenal midfielder, is one of them.

England’s journey in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League will get off to a challenging start, with Spain waiting on the other side. Things could become even more complicated for Thomas Tuchel, as Declan Rice will not be in the starting lineup after withdrawing from the squad due to injury.

The midfielder’s injury is not new, which has also raised concerns at his club, Arsenal. During the World Cup, Rice reported significant pain in his back as well as his hamstrings.

Rice has been a key player for the Three Lions, and beginning this campaign without him on the field could be a significant blow for the team. Tuchel will have to find alternatives capable of stepping up and filling his role.

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Harry Kane’s support

The European football calendar is extremely demanding, and it can often take a toll on players’ physical condition. Harry Kane, captain of the England national team, revealed that he had spoken with Rice and addressed his absence for the opener against Spain.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with Declan Rice #4 after scoring the team’s second goal.

“I spoke to Dec, and I know Dec goes far and beyond for the club and country, so I know how much he gives and I know he’s been struggling for a while with his issues,“ Kane said to the press. “So someone like Dec has to get himself sorted and get himself fresh, and he has big games for club, big games for country, coming up.”

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Rice’s influence on the England national team

Declan Rice has morphed into the absolute heartbeat of England’s midfield, serving as the reliable engine block that bridges defense and attack with 80 senior caps and 8 goals to his name. His ability to sweep up danger, dominate physical duels, and single-handedly dictate the tempo of a game makes him virtually irreplaceable in Thomas Tuchel’s setup.

Missing him for the UEFA Nations League clash against Spain is a massive blow; without his defensive coverage and press-resistant ball carrying, the Three Lions risk getting overrun in the middle of the park against La Roja’s elite midfield carousel.

Key takeaways

Declan Rice will miss the Nations League match against Spain due to injury.

will miss the Nations League match against Spain due to injury. Harry Kane confirmed Rice has been struggling with back and hamstring issues.

The Arsenal midfielder has accumulated 80 senior caps and scored eight goals for England.