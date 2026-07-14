Declan Rice illness forces England into late decision ahead of Argentina semifinal

Declan Rice's spot in the starting lineup remains in doubt until the very last moment for England due to illness ahead of their 2026 World Cup semifinal match against Argentina.

England are set to face Argentina in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup, where they will need their key pieces to deliver a strong performance. While Jordan Pickford recently stated that they must not focus solely on Lionel Messi, England will need all of their stars on the pitch, making the availability of Declan Rice a major concern.

According to the BBC, England will make a late decision on whether Declan Rice is fit to start the World Cup semifinal against Argentina. However, there remains optimism that the Arsenal midfielder can shake off the effects of an illness to play on Wednesday.

Rice had to leave the pitch after the first half of England’s 2-1 victory over Norway in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, having recently recovered from an illness.

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Rice’s situation

The same report indicates that Rice’s health has improved noticeably over the last 48 hours, but medical staff will still make a last-minute decision regarding his availability. For now, Tuchel is considering Reece James to play in that position.

Declan Rice #4 of England at Boston Stadium.

England and Argentina will face off for the second ticket to the World Cup final this Wednesday, July 15, at 3:00 PM ET, leaving everything on the line in a matchup that promises high emotions.

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What injury does Declan Rice have?

For a few weeks, Declan Rice acknowledged that he has been dealing with a neurological injury that causes pain in his lower back and hamstrings and remains doubtful.

However, following the match against Mexico, he also contracted a virus and gastroenteritis. As a result, he was isolated from the rest of his teammates and was only able to play 45 minutes during the victory against Norway.