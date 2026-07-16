Declan Rice narrowly avoids red card after 2026 World Cup semifinal exchange with Lionel Messi

Declan Rice and Lionel Messi exchanged tense words following one of many fouls whistled during the high-stakes 2026 World Cup semifinal clash between England and Argentina.

A highly charged semifinal clash between England and Argentina nearly boiled over, leaving the officiating crew in a difficult spot after several unpenalized incidents. Chief among them is a newly surfaced video showing England midfielder Declan Rice in a heated exchange with Lionel Messi following a foul, a flashpoint that went completely unpunished on the pitch.

In the footage, Rice is seen covering his mouth while directing words toward Messi. Despite the clear gesture, the referee took no action, even though under the newly enacted ‘Vinicius Law,’ any player who covers their mouth while addressing an opponent or official during a confrontation is subject to an immediate red card.

This incident adds to the mounting scrutiny surrounding refereeing at this World Cup, which recently prompted FIFA’s Pierluigi Collina to defend match officials after France manager Didier Deschamps criticized Ivan Barton. While this matchup left plenty of questions unanswered, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni chose to downplay the officiating controversy in his post-match comments.

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Meanwhile, Rice’s England teammate Jude Bellingham spoke candidly about the heartbreaking semifinal exit, reflecting the deep sense of devastation felt across the Three Lions’ squad.

Noticed Declan rice covered his mouth talking to Messi.



If this was an Argentinian player covering his mouth,



We all won’t live in this universe anymore.



When it’s all said and done, Argentinians are the better examples of footballers. They play their own way.… — Peak Football (@ukporo1) July 16, 2026

What is the “Vinicius Law”?

While Rice managed to escape a sending-off, the footage caught him repeating the gesture during another tense interaction, this time with Argentina‘s Alexis Mac Allister. To understand how the England midfielder avoided a red card, it helps to examine the exact wording of the newly implemented rule:

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“Any player who deliberately covers their mouth with their hand, arm, or jersey while engaged in a confrontation or aggressive exchange with an opponent or match official will be presumed to be using offensive, insulting, or abusive language,“ according to the update to Law 12 (Fouls and Misconduct) of the IFAB Laws of the Game.

A key distinction in the application of the rule is that referees are instructed to ignore the gesture when players are simply covering their mouths to discuss tactics or strategies with their own teammates during play.

A previous violation resulted in a red card

While referee Ismael Elfath faces intense criticism for letting Rice off the hook, a precedent for the rule had already been set earlier in the 2026 World Cup during the group stage match between Paraguay and Australia.

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Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron was sent off late in the first half of that fixture for the exact mouth-covering infraction that went unpunished here. The inconsistent application of the rule is precisely why debate over tournament officiating has reached a fever pitch, with fans and pundits demanding FIFA establish clearer standards moving forward.