The man known as spaghetti, due to his lanky frame, has been clutch for Argentina during his national team career. Here are 4 key goals Ángel Di María has scored for Argentina, all ending in major tournament victories.

Ángel Di María is an unsung hero, a player who at one point was hated by Argentina fans and seen as a member of a team that failed to win three consecutive finals. The Rosario native began his career at Rosario Central before his move to Benfica and then an unexpected major move to Real Madrid.

At Real Madrid the lanky but quick and skilled winger would showcase his talents for four seasons before a poor move to Manchester United. Ángel Di María would later rebound at PSG winning 18 championships with the French giants.

Now at Juventus, Ángel Di María can smile and look back at his career with a lot of fondness. On the national team side Ángel Di María scored 28 times for Argentina in 129 games winning three major championships all with his friend Lionel Messi. Here are the four goals Ángel Di María has scored to lift Argentina to the promise land.

2008 Olympic Final

In the “first” major championship Lionel Messi won with the Argentine national team, Di Maria came up huge and the U-23 Argentine national team defeated Nigeria 1-0 for the country's second consecutive Gold Medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

2021 Copa America Final

Lionel Messi finally got the monkey off his back and won his first major full senior national team title thanks to a goal by his friend Ángel Di María to give Argentina a unlikely 1-0 victory over Brazil at the famed Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

2022 Finalissima

Di María would score the second in a 3-0 rout of Argentina over Italy, the match pitted the best team of South America (Copa America winners) against the European champions Italy. It was a lopsided affair, as Italy were deflated after missing the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

2022 World Cup Final

Di María came up huge again for Argentina and scored the second to give Argentina a comfortable lead at the half. Argentina would go on to win the FIFA World Cup and Di María cement his legacy as a big time player.