It will be the last game of both for the group stage of Qatar 2022. Both arrive with chances to qualify and the game promises to be intense. Here we tell you who will be the referee in this interesting match.

It will undoubtedly be a very intense game since both have chances to qualify for the next phase of Qatar 2022. Group D already has a qualifier, France, the defending champions, so there is a place for three teams: these two rivals and Tunisia. Hence the importance of this game. Here we will tell you who will be the main referee. Remember that you can see it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Australia are the ones who have the best chances of going to the next phase since a draw would reach them. After their great victory against Tunisia, they have 3 points, which would even allow them to go through if the Africans do not win against France, something that, despite the French possibly playing with an alternative team, seems unlikely.

Denmark have it much more difficult. They have 1 point, which they got by drawing with the Tunisians, and being beaten by France 2-1. Any result other than victory will immediately put them out, but they should also keep an eye on the result of the Africans, because if they win by a good goal difference (something that seems impossible), victory might not be enough.

Referee for Australia vs Denmark

The main referee for this interesting game will be the Algerian Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referee 1: Mokrane Gourari; Assistant Referee 2: Abdelhak Etchiali. Fourth Official: Maguette N'Diaye.

