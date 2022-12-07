Croatia and Brazil clash off on Friday at the Education City Stadium in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the expected lineups for this match.

Quarter-final action in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar pits Croatia against Brazil on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET), at Education City Stadium. Players who are likely to suit up for each team in this Knockout Stage soccer match are listed below. The American audience may watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

This will be the seventh time the two teams have collided. It's hardly surprising that Brazil would be the favorite in any head-to-head matchup, considering they have already beaten Croatia three times, compared to zero wins for the Checkered Ones. As for the remaining game, it finished in a tie.

On June 3, 2018, in an International Friendly, the Selecao prevailed against the European side by a score of 2-0. As this will be their first meeting since then, it promises to be an even more intriguing showdown as it will determine who advances to play the winner of the Netherlands vs. Argentina game in the Semi-Finals.

Croatia probable lineup

So far, the World Cup has been pretty injury-free for Croatia. Borna Sosa was sick and didn't play in the penalty shootout triumph against Japan. Borna Barisic filled in for him and was booked while he was out, so he will likely be benched again now that Sosa is anticipated to be well.

Zlatko Dalic, meanwhile, must make a crucial offensive call. Bruno Petkovic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja, and Andre Kramaric, the team's four main attackers, have all been underwhelmed so far.

Croatia predicted starting XI:

Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.

Brazil probable lineup

All of Brazil was pleased to hear that Neymar had a trouble-free return in Brazil's victory over South Korea after he had missed Brazil's last two Group G matches. Tite said the team wasn't ready to take any chances with Alex Sandro before their match against South Korea, thus the Brazilian defender sat out the first two World Cup games.

Since Danilo was being forced to play out of position, his return for the quarters would relegate him to the bench. After such an impressive and exciting victory against South Korea, the remainder of the squad seems to be chosen for them automatically.

Brazil predicted starting XI:

Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison.