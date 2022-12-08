Croatia and Brazil will be the protagonists of the first of the quarterfinal duels of Qatar 2022. It is a duel with a lot of history, and here we will tell you everything about the head-to-head of these teams.

The Brazilian team is one of the great favorites to win this World Cup. Especially after the great level shown in the round of 16 game against South Korea, where they practically did not allow the Koreans to react. They are favorites to win this game, although they must prove it with their performance.

The last runners-ups, Croatia, are eager to repeat what was done in Russia 2018. Many players of this Croatian golden generation are already of advanced ages, so this World Cup may be the last for any of them. Undoubtedly they will seek to say goodbye in the best way, and what better than a victory against Brazil to go to the semifinals with France or England.

Croatia and Brazil head-to-head

In history, these two rivals have met four times, and in all of them Croatia have failed to win. There were 3 victories for Brazil and 1 draw. Of those four games, 2 were in World Cups and both were won by the Brazilians in Germany 2006 (1-0) and Brazil 2014 (3-1).

