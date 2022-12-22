Emiliano Martinez, one of the stars in the Qatar 2022 World Cup for Argentina, just went all-in against Aurelien Tchouameni. Read here to find out his controversial comments about the Real Madrid young star.

Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup after an epic final with France which went all the way until a penalty shoot-out. Though Lionel Messi was the best player during the tournament, Emiliano Martinez also had a major role as the top goalkeeper from the 32 National Teams.

Since the group phase, Emiliano Martinez became a key factor. However, he took everything to another level in the knockout stages. As usual, he shined under the bright lights in the penalty kicks. Dibu was crucial to eliminate the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and in the final, France had no answer for him.

During that penalty shootout for the title, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France. So, a few days after thar incredible battle in Qatar, Emiliano Martinez mocked Tchouameni. Read here to find out what were the strong words of the goalkeeper for the 22-year old.

What did Dibu Martinez say about Aurelien Tchouameni?

During more celebrations at Mar del Plata in Argentina after winning the World Cup, Emiliano Martinez had very tough comments for Aurelien Tchouameni when asked about why the Real Madrid young star missed the penalty in the final.

"It's something that comes out in the moment. I become strong during the penalty shoot-out. Players respect me. My rivals have told me that. When I stopped the first penalty in a World Cup final (Coman), I knew the other kid (Tchouameni) would be nervous. I played mind tricks with him throwing the ball and saying stuff. He then kicked it out and sh** himself."