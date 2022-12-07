England and France clash in the most expected game of the quarterfinals in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A famous "psychic alpaca" has made its long awaited prediction in the UK and the result is amazing.

France and England face off at the quarterfinals in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and, without a doubt, this is the biggest match ever between them in history. In their two previous meetings at the tournament, the Three Lions got the win in 1966 and 1982. Both times were at group stages.

The reigning World Champions are still favorites to win it all after smashing Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16. France are trying to become only the third National Team ever to hoist the trophy in back-to-back editions: Italy (1934-1938) and Brazil (1958-1962).

Meanwhile, England have a rich soccer history, but they have almost no trophies to show for. The famous Three Lions won the World Cup at home in 1966 and that was it. Furthermore, they haven't even reached the final again. Their best performances were the semifinals in 1990 and 2018. Now, the famous Alfie, a "psychic alpaca", has delivered its prediction for the game in the UK.

England vs France: What's Alfie the alpaca prediction for the game?

During the Qatar 2022 World Cup, an alpaca from Oxfordshire in England has become famous for predicting the tournament's results. It's kind of like a new version of Paul the Octopus during South Africa 2010. The alpaca chooses going to a feeding station with the flag of the supposed winning team on it.

Alfie the Psychic Alpaca has determined that England will beat France in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. That game is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at Al Bayt Stadium.

The problem for England is that the alpaca hasn't been really accurate during the tournament. For example, in something no one could believe, Alfie predicted that Iran would beat England during the group stage. So, if this trend continues, Gareth Southgate's team could be in a lot of trouble against France or at least hope the alpaca gets it right this time.