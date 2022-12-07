After 17 uninterrupted days of activity in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there are no matches in the tournament for rest at the knockout stages. Read here to see the funniest memes and reactions.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will be the last one with 32 participants. This format was established in 1998 and became a tradition for almost 25 years. However, because of economic reasons and to get more countries involved, the 2026 edition is set to be played with 48 countries at the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This scheduled match format for Qatar 2022 from November 20 to December 18 is very special. The 29-day span is one of the shortest ever considering the number of participants (32). Furthermore, this is the first time an Arab country is host of soccer's most important tournament.

So, after 17 days of non-stop activity and 56 games, there's finally the first pause for rest. As expected, millons of fans have reacted to this scenario and we have the funniest memes and reactions. Don't worry, the World Cup will be back soon.

No World Cup: Funniest memes and reactions

We have to remember that this World Cup is also unique because the tournament has never been played in the months of November and December. This major change was made considering the high temperatures in Qatar during the summer. That's why everyhting happens so fast in an already full FIFA calendar.

In fact, we won't have one day of rest but two. The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. Then there are two more rest days before the semifinals which will be played on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14.

The match for the third-place is on Saturday, December 17 and the final on Sunday, December 18. So, get ready for No World Cup during the next few days with these amazing memes and reactions.