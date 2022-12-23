In the wake of Salt Bae’s controversial presence in the post-match celebrations of the World Cup final, FIFA president Gianni Infantino seems to have taken distance from the famous butcher.

Qatar 2022 had a memorable ending, with Lionel Messi lifting his first FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina beat France in the final. The game, however, was followed by controversy due to unexpected presence in the post-match celebrations.

Nusret Gökçe, famously known as Salt Bae, was seen following the Argentine players’ on the field, taking pictures with them and even holding the coveted trophy. As Messi and others looked uncomfortable with the Turkish butcher being there, many wondered why he was given access to that privileged area.

In the wake of the backlash Salt Bae’s presence in Argentina’s festivities produced, the governing body launched an investigation. On top of that, FIFA president Gianni Infantino apparently unfollowed the chef on Instagram.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino unfollows Salt Bae on Instagram

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Infantino followed 303 users on Instagram. But now he has just 302 people on his feed after unfollowing Salt Bae, who has 49.9 million followers in his @nusr_et profile.

Infantino seemed to have a great relationship with Salt Bae, having visited his restaurant in Dubai in 2021 and sitting next to him in some games of the 2022 World Cup. However, things could be different now that the chef apparently disobeyed a FIFA rule by entering the field after the final.