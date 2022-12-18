The 2022 World Cup Closing Ceremony was celebrated just right before the big final between Argentina and France, with artists such as Ozuna, Davido, Manal and more. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

The 2022 World Cup Closing Ceremony was celebrated just right before the big final between Argentina and France. As the Opening Ceremony, the show is meant to put a beautiful ending to a whole month of soccer and emotions.

The artists who took part in the ceremony were Davido and Aisha, who sang ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together,’ the official song of the World Cup. Meanwhile, Ozuna and Gims performed ‘Arhbo,’ and singers Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal will perform ‘Light the Sky’.

It was a beautiful ceremony, with dancing and fireworks. It started with a rendition of “What a Wonderful World,” and balloons with the flags of all the countries who participated in the tournament appeared, with the France and Argentina’s ones floating in the sky.

World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony: Funniest memes and reactions

The 2022 World Cup Closing Ceremony puts an end to the tournament. The next one will be celebrated in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Today is also the National Day of Qatar. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:







