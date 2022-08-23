The upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 begins to spice up the atmosphere of soccer lovers with details such as the second single of its Official Soundtrack. Learn all about Arhbo, the new song of this tournament.

Excitement for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is growing every day as the opening whistle approaches. Much of this euphoria to witness soccer's most prestigious tournament is thanks to reinforcements that remind us that the countdown is getting shorter and shorter.

One of these messages to inflame the fans is a direct dart to one of the senses that can generate the most excitement: hearing. A FIFA World Cup is remembered for goals, great plays, and champions, but also for the songs that sound and refer to it immediately.

Aware of the power of sound, FIFA and the organizing committee of Qatar 2022 have chosen to create an official soundtrack that will make every fan who listens to it in the future be transported to what the upcoming World Cup has made him feel at the time.

The first song of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With such a rich cultural background as Arabic, the official music of Qatar 2022 could not miss a nod to the traditional sounds of that land. Thus, from the title, the first song of the official FIFA World Cup sountrack, the first song of the official sountrack of the FIFA World Cup, impregnated the world with what awaits them from November 20 to December 18.

Hayya Hayya is the title of the song sung by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and AISHA. The meaning of the title is "better together", and it exudes a refined blend of R&B and reggae combined with some typical sounds of the region. Without a doubt, a cultural trip to Qatar 2022.

The new single from the upcoming FIFA World Cup: Ahrbo

The message that FIFA wants to give with Qatar 2022 is one of unity and brotherhood thanks to two elements that are part of the universal language of humanity: music and a soccer ball. Thus, the meaning of the word Ahrbo, the title of the new official song, is welcome.

This word is used in the colloquial Qatari language; something that is far from elitism and exquisiteness and that is close to all the inhabitants of the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The musical piece is the creation of the multi-award winning Puerto Rican artist Ozuna, a renowned reggaeton artist, and the French-Congo rapper Gims.

Ahrbo is just over 3 minutes and 30 seconds long. It has sections interpreted in Spanish and English by Ozuna, and the interesting detail of also having sections in Arabic, sung by Gims. The official video is already available on Youtube and the song can be heard on the main music streaming platforms from August 26th.