Kylian Mbappe is going to play his second consecutive FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. But now, fans on social media have remembered when he judged the South American soccer and absolutely slammed him.

Back in May of this year, Kylian Mbappe talked about what he expected from the FIFA World Cup. The French striker didn't see any competitor for the European squads, even with the great moment that Argentina and Brazil were living.

"Argentina haven't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup," Mbappe said to TNT Sports Brasil. "In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe. That's why if you look at the last World Cups it's always the Europeans that win."

Well, those words didn't evolve as he thought. Now, Argentina will face them in the Qatar 2022 Final and fans have reacted on social media to what Mbappe said, slamming the striker and supporting the South American side.

Fans on social media react to when Kylian Mbappe judge South American soccer

