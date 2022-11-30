France and Poland will face each other in the Round of 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, check out when and how to watch this must-see match in the United States.

France vs Poland: Date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

The 2022 World Cup group stage has come to an end and now it’s time for the knockouts. It’s all or nothing. France will face Poland to try to advance, and get a chance of defending their title. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this game. If you’re located in the US, you can stream it on fuboTV (seven-day free-trial).

France has been one of the most effective teams in the World Cup so far. Despite their loss against Tunisia in their third round match of the group stage, in which they played with an alternative team, Didier Deschamps’ men have been a machine, scoring six goals and only conceding two.

Meanwhile, Poland qualified for the Round of 16 in agony, after Argentina beat them 2-0 but Mexico couldn’t beat Saudi Arabia 3-0. They will now have a tough test against France, but as this tournament has proved, anything can happen.

France vs Poland: Date

The national teams of France and Poland will clash for the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, December 4 at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The Mexican national team faced France 4 times, including 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses.

France vs Poland: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch or live stream free France vs Poland in the US

The match between France and Poland for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, and on PeacockTV (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). You can also watch it on UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.