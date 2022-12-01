The definition of group H will have an interesting duel in this Matchday 3 when Ghana and Uruguay face each other. Here we tell you who will be the main referee for this very interesting game.

Ghana vs Uruguay: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group H match?

Matchday 3 of the group stage of Qatar 2022 will have a very interesting duel in group H when Ghana will play against Uruguay looking for a place in the round of 16. Here we tell you who will be the main referee for this game. Remember that in the United States you can see them on FuboTV (free trial).

It is a long-awaited match, especially for the Ghanaians. It is that in the 2010 South Africa World Cup these two rivals played the quarterfinals. The game ended in a tie and Luis Suárez prevented Ghana's winning goal with his hand. The referee sanctioned a penalty and the Uruguayan received the red card.

However, Gyan missed that penalty and then in the penalty shootout the South American team ended up going to the semifinals. Now the Africans seek revenge, and with victory or even a draw it would reach them (if South Korea does not beat Portugal by more than two goals). Uruguay need to win and the Koreans don't win.

Referee for Ghana vs Uruguay

The designated referee for this game will be the German Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referee 1: Jan Seidel; Assistant Referee 2: Rafael Foltyn. Fourth Official: Yoshimi Yamashita.

