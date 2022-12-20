Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi is smashing social media records now as his last few Instagram posts have hit major numbers.

Instagram: Lionel Messi continues to rack up the likes with his latest posts

Lionel Messi just can’t stop breaking social media records now that he is a FIFA World Cup winner. The Argentine superstar now can claim he has the most liked Instagram post of all time, with (at the moment) 61 million likes.

Not only that, but Messi’s last four posts have a total of 133.4 million likes, another astronomical figure for a sports athlete on social media’s most popular platform. Messi’s followers have skyrocketed as well as he now has 400 million followers on Instagram.

The latest picture Messi has uploaded is himself sleeping with the FIFA World Cup, said post has 26.1 million likes and was posted only three hours ago.

Messi’s return to Argentina

Messi’s social networks will only increase in interactions as Argentina has returned to Buenos Aires and are set to have their victory parade that will take them to el Obelisco in the famed 9 de Julio Avenue.

The Obelisco has become the center of the most important sporting achievements by teams in Argentina, from World Cup wins to local teams celebrating championships, or clasico victories between River Plate and Boca Juniors.