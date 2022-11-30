Japan and Costa Rica clash in the final game of Group E in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out who will be the referee for this important match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Japan and Spain face off in the last game of Group E in the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Thursday, December 1 at 2 PM (ET) in Khalifa International Stadium. A win by any of these teams means advancing to the knockout stage without any help from the match between Costa Rica and Germany.

Japan pulled off a great upset by beating Germany (2-1) and then, in the game against Costa Rica, they failed and complicated every possible scenario. Now, Japan have to defeat Spain. Otherwise, the chances to advance will be really low depending on the outcome of the match between Costa Rica and Germany.

Spain marveled the world in their opener against Costa Rica (7-0) and were really close of a triumph with Germany (1-1). However, that goal by the Germans leaves no margin of error for Luis Enrique's team considering a loss might send them home even with their unique style of play. Continue reading to find out who will be the referee for their World Cup match with Japan.

Who will be the referee for Japan vs Spain?

Victor Gomes will be the referee for the match between Japan and Spain. The 39-year old from South Africa is one of the best in his country and became an international referee in 2011. He has experience in big tournaments such as the African Cup of Nations and the U-17 FIFA World Cup. This is his first World Cup appearance and he was in charge of the game between France and Australia from Group D.

For the match between Japan and Spain in Group E, Zakhele Siwela (South Africa) will be Assistant Referee 1 and Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho) will be Assistant Referee 2. Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda) will be the Fourth Official.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.