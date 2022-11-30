Lionel Messi missed a controversial penalty during the first half against Poland. Argentina needs to win to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

It was a controversial penalty. Szczesny hit Messi after the Argentine’s captain was going for a header. However, the ball went out and the goalkeeper couldn’t stop his run, accidentally hitting him.

Messi has already scored a penalty in this World Cup in the first Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia. However, he couldn’t score this time, and fans are losing it on social media. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Messi misses penalty in the first half against Poland: Funniest memes and reactions

How crucial the missed penalty would be to Argentina? It’ll be known after the match, if Argentina don’t make it into the Round of 16. Lionel Messi has missed important penalties before, including one against Chile in the Copa America’s final. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:









