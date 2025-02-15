Trending topics:
NHL News: Team Canada could lose key teammate of Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand for game vs Team USA

After losing Shea Theodore for the remainder of the tournament, Team Canada could be missing another key player for NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand ahead of the game against Team USA.

By Ignacio Cairola

Sidney Crosby of Team Canada
© Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of Team Canada

Team Canada kicked off the Four Nations Face-Off with a 4-3 overtime win over Team Sweden, but they are struggling on defense. NHL star Brad Marchand and captain Sidney Crosby are expected to play Saturday night against Team USA, but another key player is questionable.

Canada has already lost defenseman Shea Theodore to an upper-body injury, and Travis Sanheim will be his replacement. Offensively, there is no doubt that captain Crosby had a strong performance in the opening game with three assists.

On the other hand, Marchand scored in the first period against Sweden to give Canada a 2-0 lead off a pass from Brayden Point. Connor McDavid was also a standout, picking up an assist on the first goal. However, the Canadians may be missing another key player.

Who could miss the game against Team USA?

The teammate of Crosby and Marchand who could miss the key game against Team USA is none other than defenseman Cale Makar, who did not participate in Friday’s practice due to illness, casting doubt on his participation in the next game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Cale Makar

Cale Makar of Team Canada

Coach Jon Cooper’s statement on the possible absence of Makar

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I’m not really too sure what will happen. But at the end of the day, you just have to adjust. In practice, ‘TK’ (Travis Konecny) was back there helping us out on the blue line and hopefully Cale will be good to go tomorrow,” Canada coach Jon Cooper said.

Who would replace Makar?

While forward Konecny may be able to help out defensively, Team Canada will likely have to play with five defensemen if Makar is unable to play. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, tournament organizers have agreed to allow Canada to add Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley to the roster if Makar continues to be unavailable.

