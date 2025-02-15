New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman shared his thoughts and expressed his support for pitcher Marcus Stroman‘s determination to compete for a spot in the team’s MLB starting rotation.

This comes after the Yankees acquired Max Fried, adding him to a rotation that already includes Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt. Despite the stiff competition, Marcus Stroman has made it clear that he is determined to earn his place in the rotation.

“That’s vintage Stro. He’s a competitor. He’s fought his way through pro ball to become a hell of a starter for quite some time. And I agree with him, he is a starter. Let’s just see how everything plays out. Six weeks of Spring Training usually brings a lot of twists and turns before you get to Opening Day. We’ll deal with Opening Day when we get there,” Cashman said, via SNY’s Yankees Videos on “X”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stroman seeks to prove himself with Yankees

Stroman is looking to regain his best form after a 2024 season where he posted a 4.31 ERA in 154.2 innings. His performance fell below expectations, raising concerns about his reliability as a starter for the team.

Advertisement

However, Stroman remains confident in his abilities and is determined to prove that he can still be a dominant force in MLB. If he can regain his form, he could become a valuable asset for the Yankees, either in the rotation or through potential trades.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman’s status with the Yankees in question amid rotation shakeup

An uncertain future for Stroman

Stroman’s future with the Yankees remains uncertain. His current contract expires at the end of the season, and his performance in Spring Training will be key in determining his role with the team. If he can impress the coaching staff, he may secure a spot in the rotation for the next MLB season.