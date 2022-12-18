Argentina are, finally, the 2022 World Cup champions after defeating France 4-2 in the penalty shootout. Lionel Messi adds the only title that eluded him until now. Here, check out what the press all over the world is saying.

Argentina are the 2022 World Cup champions after defeating France 4-2 in the penalty shootout for the first time since 1986. Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé had incredible games, with two goals and a hat-trick respectively. However, only one could be crowned champion and it was the moment of Messi.

Messi scored the first goal from the penalty point, after Ousmane Dembele touched Angel Di Maria from behind. It was a controversial choice, but Messi didn’t miss and he scored his sixth goal in the tournament. Then, Di Maria scored the second to give Argentina a good advantage.

However, when everything seemed like it was going to end with an Argentine victory in the 90 minutes, Kylian Mbappé appeared. He scored the first for France from the penalty spot, and then one minute later, put the 2-2 to go to extra time. Once again, the stars appeared to make it 3-3 before the dramatic penalty shootout definition.

Press' reaction on Lionel Messi and Argentina crowning World Cup champions

The press all over the world are praising Leo Messi and Argentina as the new World champions. ESPN says that “Argentina's World Cup final win over France in all-time classic crowns Lionel Messi's glorious career.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times says that “after a wild final, Argentina won the World Cup trophy for the first time since 1986 - a crowning achievement for Lionel Messi.” Meanwhile, Marca congratulates Messi, saying that he “deserves” his World Cup. Same Mundo Deportivo and Sport from Spain.

The Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport puts Messi at the same level as Diego Maradona, with a headline: “Argentina are World Cup champions. Messi is like Maradona. France knocked out on penalties.”

The Daily Mail from the UK says “Messi is the kink of the World.” While L’Equipe from France gives a more sad note, with the headline “Fatal tears” and a photo from Kylian Mbappé crying. From Italy also, TuttoSport says that Messi "just like Diego."