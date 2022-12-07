Netherlands and Argentina clash off on Friday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the expected lineups for this match.

On Friday, December 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET), the Netherlands and Argentina will clash in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Players who are likely to suit up for each team in this Knockout Stage soccer match are listed below. In the United States, you may watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

This will be the 10th time they will have gotten together. It's interesting to note that the Netherlands are the minor favorites in head-to-head battles, having won four times to date compared to the three victories by the Argentina men's national team. The other two games ended in a tie.

The two teams last met in the 2014 World Cup Semi-Finals on July 9, when La Abiceleste emerged victorious in a penalty shootout. Since they will meet for the first time since then, the stakes are considerably higher as the winner of this showdown will go to the semis to play the victor of the game between Croatia and Brazil.

Netherlands probable lineup

Coach Louis van Gaal should be relieved that he has avoided serious injuries so far at the World Cup. In preparation for Saturday's match against Argentina, Memphis Depay has improved to the point where he should be ready to play the whole 90 minutes without any problems. The Dutch are likely to stick with their tried and true three-man defense, where Jurrien Timber gets the nod over Matthijs de Ligt, who was booked in his sole World Cup appearance.

Netherlands predicted starting XI:

Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay.

Argentina probable lineup

Papu Gomez left Saturday's game against Australia in the 50th minute with a sprained ankle and is questionable to return. However, Angel Di Maria is making progress in his rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury and should be able to replace him. Without any further major injuries, Scaloni should stick with Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi at center back.

Argentina predicted starting XI:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi; Di Maria, Alvarez.