The Netherlands will meet the USMNT in the opening game of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This clash will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

Netherlands vs USMNT: Who will be the referee for the World Cup round of 16 match?

The round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will start off with a great match. This should be a very even contest between the Netherlands and the USMNT at Khalifa International Stadium. Find out who will be the referee of this knockout game.

The Netherlands are here because they won group A. Their undefeated run includes two wins and one tie, although it wasn’t effortless that they got those points in each game. They barely beat Senegal, then tied with Ecuador and defeated Qatar to finish the first round, so the Dutch might need to play better to move on.

For the USMNT group B was as tough as they thought. The beginning was a bit disappointing after a draw with Wales, but then they got a 0-0 vs England, and they got a victory over Iran a must-win match for them. That qualified the United States to this game also without a loss.

Who is the referee of Netherlands vs USMNT going to be?

This round of 16 clash means a lot to both teams since it represents the possibility to be in the top 8 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The importance of this clash featuring the Netherlands and the USMNT requires a good level of the referee controlling it.

Wilton Sampaio from Brazil will be the person in charge of this one. Bruno Boschilia will be the assistant referee 1, Bruno Pires the assistant referee 2, and Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera the fourth official.

