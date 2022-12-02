Uruguay beat Ghana without major problems in a game highly anticipated by the Africans, but with a sad ending for both teams. Look here the funniest memes and reactions.

It was one of the most anticipated games in this World Cup. What happened in South Africa 2010 was well remembered by Uruguayans and Ghanaians, and the Africans wanted to get even for what happened then. However, they couldn't, but the story had a sad ending for Uruguay as well. Here we leave you the funniest memes and reactions.

They were the quarterfinals of South Africa 2010. Ghana, with a great team, had the chance to be the first team from Africa to reach a semifinal. There was a draw in regulation time, and extra time had to be played. There, Suarez avoided Ghana's winning goal by stopping the ball with his hand. He received a red card and the penalty kick was given.

However, Gyan missed the penalty that would have given them qualification. Therefore, they had to go to the penalty shootout. The Uruguayans passed there, and for this reason Ghana wanted their revenge. They didn't get it as the South Americans won 2-0, however South Korea's incredible victory against Portugal also left Uruguay out.

Ghanaians and Uruguayans eliminated, better reactions

The reactions of Internet users did not wait for this exciting definition. Here we show you a selection of the funniest memes and reactions.