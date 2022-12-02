Portugal will play against Switzerland at Lusail Iconic Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup trying to be the last team to make it to the quarterfinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will finish with this clash between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Portugal were part of another dramatic ending on Matchday 3 in Qatar. They were defeated by South Korea in the aggregate, but they were already qualified to this round. The Portuguese knew that coming into the game, so it was no surprise they didn’t play their best match. With the results of the other clash, they took the first place of the group.

Switzerland started the right way with a win over Cameroon on Matchday 1. Although they lost against Brazil as it was supposed to happen, they could get it done in their last game. It was a tough clash with Serbia that had them 1-0 up, and then 2-1 down in the score. The Swiss in the end were able to get back on track with a 3-2 win that qualified them as the second squad of group G.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Date

Portugal will battle with Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, December 6. The game will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland in the US

The game between Portugal and Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) in the US. The other options are Sling, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, FOX Network, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, and Foxsports.com.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.