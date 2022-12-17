A famous astrologer gave one of the most detailed predictions about the possible outcome of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Read here to find out what he said about the epic match between Argentina and France.

Argentina and France clash in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final with a lot at stake. Both teams are looking for their third title. Argentina hoisted the trophy in 1978 and 1986, while France did it in 1998 and 2018. The reigning champions could be the third team ever to win the tournament in consecutive editions

During the Qatar 2022 semifinals, Argentina had their best performance of the tournament to defeat Croatia with a score of 3-0. Meanwhile, France kept their dream alive after beating Morocco 2-0 in a thrilling match. Considering all their injuries, it was a major achievement for the French squad.

Now, the predictions are coming for the long awaited Qatar 2022 World Cup final. In one of the most intriguing projections, a famous astrologer goes all-in. If you want to know which team will be the next champion between Argentina and France, or even who scores, continue reading.

World Cup final prediction: Astrologer says who will win and score

Juan Cruz Sirius, a famous astrologer, delivered a lot of details regarding what will happen between Argentina and France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Since 2014, the astrologer has foreseen many results based on birth cards with more than a hundred correct predictions.

Last year, Sirius predicted that Argentina would certainly be in the World Cup semifinals. Then, just a few days ago, he guaranteed they’ll beat Croatia. Towards the final, the astrologer admitted there's a bit of a complication considering he doesn't have enough information about the French players' birth cards. However, this is his prediction.

"In the three birth cards that I can compare of the National Teams, I see Argentina a little better. Nevertheless, this time it's very difficult to make a concise prediction. First, because I don’t have important astrological information about France. Second, because though I can see a slight advantage for Argentina in the cards, the difference is not overwhelming as it happened with Croatia. The solar revolutions from the birth cards for Lionel Messi are really strong. The same happens with the card for Lionel Scaloni."

The astrologer also talked about who might score in the final. "There are many periods of the game when Messi's birth card is activated. The probable minutes for goals or key plays for both teams are this (Buenos Aires time). 12:07 PM, 12:17 PM, 12:30 PM, 12:36 PM, 12:42 PM, 1:11 PM, 1:15 PM, 1:24 PM, 1:37 PM and 1:58 PM."

