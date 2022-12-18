It’s been a memorable month of FIFA World Cup action, but unfortunately, Qatar 2022 is already part of the past. In Bolavip, we selected our best eleven of the competition. Take a look!

After years of wait, Qatar 2022 hasn’t failed to deliver. The soccer community was eager for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and it’s safe to say this edition lived up to the expectations.

Fans not only witnessed some of the biggest upsets in history, but they also got to see Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe battling it out for the ultimate glory. Argentina and France put on a show, giving us one of the best World Cup finals in recent memory.

With the tournament already over, it’s time to take a look at those players who left their mark in this World Cup. In Bolavip, we chose the best eleven of the competition. Check it out here!

GK: Emiliano Martinez

He worked for it, he dreamed it, and eventually, Emiliano Martinez made it. The Argentine goalkeeper had a World Cup to remember, making crucial saves when his team needed him the most. Dibu saved two penalties in a shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, but it was his performance in the final what made him win the Golden Glove. After saving Argentina in the last minute of the extra time, he saved Kingsley Coman's penalty in the shootout.

RB: Achraf Hakimi

Even though Morocco were left empty-handed, it’s safe to say a fourth-place finish wasn’t on anyone’s books. Achraf Hakimi stepped up for his country, showcasing all his skills to help the Atlas Lions reach the semifinals.

CB: Nicolas Otamendi

Nobody could have imagined Nicolas Otamendi would play his best World Cup at 34 years of age. Even so, the veteran defender was instrumental in Argentina’s success. Both on air and on the ground, there was no way the opposition could get past the Benfica man.

CB: Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano was a wall for France at the back. He read perfectly the games, covering the back of Theo Hernandez when needed and making Hugo Lloris' job much easier.

LB: Theo Hernandez

His performance in the final left much to be desired, but Theo Hernandez's overall level was great. He had to take over for the injured Lucas Hernandez and did just fine until the final. In fact, he even gave his side the lead in the semifinals.

CM: Luka Modric

At 37, Luka Modric had another World Cup to remember. The Croatian star bossed the midfield, guiding his team both on and off the field as his side went on to claim the bronze medal.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez’s meteoric rise continued even on the biggest of stages. Argentina called his number in a tough moment, and the youngster was up to the task. The Benfica sensation entered the tournament as a substitute, but it didn’t take long for him to win a spot in the lineup. Eventually, he was pivotal in their World Cup title.

CAM: Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann's overall level at the World Cup was great, even if his performance in the final was poor. The Atleti star was Les Bleus’ brain throughout the tournament, and he also made an effort to contribute at the time of recovering the ball. It didn't end well, but to be fair, his level prior to the final was superb.

RW: Lionel Messi

At 35, Lionel Messi proved that for him, age is just a number. In what has probably been his last World Cup, Messi had a tournament to remember with Argentina. He scored, he provided assists, and put the team on his back in the most crucial moments. Of course, it ended perfectly.

ST: Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez headed into the World Cup as Lautaro Martinez's backup, but he was already the starter by the third group game. The Man City sensation gave Argentina an incredible energy on the field, putting pressure on the opponents and running every ball like it was the last. And most importantly, he contributed to Argentina's success with four goals.

LW: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has once again shown that the sky is the limit for him. The Frenchman has been completely unstoppable, especially in the final—scoring a hat-trick that saw him win the Golden Boot. Though his team lost, Mbappe did everything to win another World Cup for his country.

Honorable mentions

GK - Bono

CB - Josko Gvardiol

CDM - Declan Rice

CM - Nordin Amrabat

LW - Ivan Perisic

ST - Olivier Giroud

ST - Harry Kane