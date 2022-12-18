When Argentina needed him the most, Emiliano Martinez once again stepped up on the biggest of stages to give his nation its first World Cup title in 36 years. The goalkeeper shone in the shootout win vs. France at the Qatar 2022 final.

All eyes were on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Qatar 2022 final between Argentina and France. However, it was Emiliano Martinez who took all the limelight again as his saves gave La Albiceleste their first FIFA World Cup trophy in 36 years.

While Dibu conceded three goals from Kylian Mbappe—apart from the shootout kick, he made a crucial save in the final minute of the extra time. In the penalty kicks, Martinez was gigantic again by denying Kingsley Coman's shot, before Aurelien Tchouameni's miss.

The outfield players of Argentina made their job and scored, sparking jubilant scenes at the Lusail Stadium. An emotional Martinez celebrated the win in tears, knowing he fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Emiliano Martinez shines for Argentina again in shootout World Cup triumph

This is without any doubt the moment Martinez had been waiting and fighting for. When he saved three penalties in a shootout win over Colombia in the 2021 Copa America semifinals, he was already dreaming to do something bigger in the future.

Even when he shone against the Netherlands, saving two penalties to win the quarterfinal series, Martinez was preparing for the next big moment. It couldn't have come at a better time, as it sent Argentina back to the promised land.