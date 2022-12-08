Amid reports that the former Manchester United star was about to walk out on the Portuguese squad, CR7 took to social media to squash those rumors.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a tough year, from the death of his infant child to being publically put through the ringer at Manchester United to being benched on his national team during a key round of 16 clash at the FIFA World Cup. For Ronaldo, Qatar was supposed to be an affirmation of his potential, not more eyes on scandal.

Aside from the benching, Ronaldo has also turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia worth half a billion dollars for 2 years. Wanting to continue to play top flight European soccer there are a lot of questions about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

Now an article in Portuguese newspaper Record has indicated that due to his benching that the 37-year-old was going to walk out on the national team squad and leave the World Cup. Here is what Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese federation had to say regarding those claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo on leaving Portugal side

On social media the former Real Madrid star did not mince words and posted, “A group too tight-knit to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe in us! Strength, Portugal!”

The federation also put out a statement on the matter reported by Record, “A news article published this Thursday ensures that Cristiano threatened to leave the team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, the national team coach.

The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during practices in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo builds every day a unique record at the service of the national team and the country that must be respected and that testifies to the unquestionable degree of commitment to Portugal.”