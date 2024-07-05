England and Switzerland are set to square off in the 2024 Euro quarterfinals, promising a thrilling showdown that fans across the U.S. and around the globe won't want to miss. Here's everything you need to know to catch every moment of the live action.

Harry Kane’s England and Switzerland are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown in the 2024 Euro quarterfinals. Fans across the globe won’t want to miss a second of the action, whether they’re watching on traditional TV or streaming live. US viewers can catch this match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch England vs Switzerland live in the USA on ViX]

An interesting duel will take place between two strong teams in search of a place in the semifinals of the tournament. On the one hand there will be one of the favorites for the title, Jude Bellingham‘s England, who before the tournament were considered the main candidates, something that has been changing due to their performances that are not yet completely convincing and the high level demonstrated by other teams.

However, England continue forward and the round of 16 managed to win a very difficult duel against Slovakia. Their rivals will be Switzerland, who in the group stage almost dealt a blow by leaving Germany second (finally they themselves were second) and in the round of 16 they were able to surprise by eliminating the defending champions, Italy. Granit Xhaka‘s team is eager to continue their giant-killing spree and secure another surprise victory.

England vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (July 7)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (July 7)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (July 7)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch England vs Switzerland in the USA

England and Switzerland are set to clash in a high-stakes battle for a spot in the Euro 2024 semi-finals. U.S. fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action, all available live on ViX Premium, with subscription plans starting at just $4.99.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is the summer’s must-watch soccer event, showcasing Europe’s top teams and star players. ViX Premium has the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights for all 51 matches, including this interesting match between England and Switzerland.

England vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Magenta TV, ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2 BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Disney+ Argentina, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI The 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, TF1 Suisse, RTS Sport, M6 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.